Who was Louisa Jordan? NHS names Glasgow field hospital after First World War nurse

The temporary field hospital set up in Glasgow to treat COVID-19 patients has been named Louisa Jordan.

The urgent need to establish new medical centres is increasing day by day. The ExCel centre in London has been transformed into a 4,000 bed field hospital called the Nightingale. Now, Scotland has its own.

But with the creation of NHS Louisa Jordan, many have been wondering what, or who, inspired the name.

Here is everything you need to know about Louisa Jordan, the World War I nurse whose legacy is living on in modern Scotland.

Who was Louisa Jordan?

Louisa Jordan was a nurse from Glasgow who served as a nurse during World War I. She died of typhus on active service in Serbia in 1915.

Louisa served during the Serbian Campaign, which lasted from July 1914 to December 1915. It was a crucial attempt to block the Central Powers - Austria-Hungary, Germany, Bulgaria, Ottoman Empire - from reaching and resupplying the Ottomans. In December 1915, Serbia was conquered and there were hundreds of thousands of casualties.

Scottish Cabinet's Health and Sport Secretary Jeane Freeman said Louisa Jordan "is a person who has perhaps up until now been better remembered in Serbia than in Scotland."

Where is NHS Louisa Jordan?

The NHS Louisa Jordan is based in the Scottish Events Centre (SEC). It is one of the largest exhibition centres in Scotland, set across 64 acres, with a seating capacity of around 15,000.

The Scottish government has said it is hopeful 300 beds will be ready come mid-April. The BBC reported it has the capacity for 516 beds.

Nicola Sturgeon has said she believe NHS Louisa Jordan has the "potential to raise it beyond 1,000" beds.

