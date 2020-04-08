Where would Arsenal be in the league table without Aubameyang's goals?

Arsenal would have been in deep trouble without their star striker this season.

Where would Arsenal be without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang? That surely is something Gunners fans have asked themselves after almost every game since the season began.

The Gabonese international has scored 20 goals for Arsenal this season, 17 of which came in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's side are still far from where they would have liked to be but thanks to Aubameyang's goals, they are ninth in the league table.

Sky Sports revealed a list of where teams would be without their most valuable player and Arsenal fans would not like to see their fate without the former Borussia Dortmund man's goals.

Aubameyang's 17 goals have been responsible for 16 out of Arsenal's 40 points in the league this season. That's equivalent of five wins and a draw which is just exceptional.

Without those 16 points, the Gunners would be left with just 24 points, one less than relegation-threatened Aston Villa.

Arteta's side would have been in 19th with just 10 games left to be played and as shocking as it seems, they could have well gone down considering how most other players in the squad have performed this term.

Arsenal still haven't come to an agreement with Aubameyang over a new contract. The Gabonese international will have just a year left on his deal at the end of this season and the Gunners might be forced to sell him to avoid losing him for free next year.

Gunners fans will be hoping that the club could convince Aubameyang to stay but considering everything that has happened in the past with the likes of Aaron Ramsey, Alexis Sanchez and Robin van Persie, history could repeat itself.