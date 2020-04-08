Virustatic Shield mask: Where to buy the new protective face mask

An entrepreneur from Manchester has created a new protective face mask.

A new face mask has been launched that's said to cut the spread of infections and viruses.

Called Virustatic Shield, the product was created in collaboration with scientists and biochemists from the UK.

The protective face mask was invented by Paul Hope, an entrepreneur from Manchester, who's been developing the product over the last 10 years.

So, let's find out more about the Virustatic Shield mask, as well as where you can purchase it.

What is the Virustatic Shield mask?

This new face mask has been created in response to the recent pandemic outbreak across the world. According to official tests, the product offers protection against several viruses including coronavirus and the common cold.

The company claims that the face mask helps from harmful viruses, though you still need to keep good personal hygiene at all times.

Virustatic Shield is made out of light and breathable fabric which you can wash and reuse after wearing for up to 50 hours.

For more information on the product, please visit their FAQ site.

Seen people say good things about the #virustaticshield so given it a try on my deliveries #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/h52GHzKrHj — Darren owen (@dmarko99) April 6, 2020

Where to buy the Virustatic Shield mask?

You can buy the protective face mask from Virustatic Shield's website.

Each individual face mask costs £20. However, for orders over 50 masks, you can fill in a form to get a bulk quote.

Plus, if you choose to return the product, know that you can only do that if the package is unopened and unused.

Does the Virustatic Shield give 100% protection?

No, the face mask doesn't give 100% protection against viruses.

The company says that their product is only effective when it's combined with hygiene guidelines issued by the UK government.

In an interview on I Love Manchester, the company's founder Paul Hope has revealed that the mask gives “96% protection against airborne viruses”.

He explained: “I’m concerned that the biggest provider of viruses, the people you are treating, can’t wear existing masks. Issues with breathability mean you can’t put a mask on them. If they could, that would reduce the virus within the hospital environment.”