'There'll be no stopping him': BBC pundit makes claim about struggling Arsenal star

The Arsenal defender has endured a slow start to life in North London.

Kevin Gallacher has claimed that it's only a matter of time before Kieran Tierney proves himself a success at Arsenal.

It's been a rotten first season for the 22-year-old defender in North London.

Tierney, who joined Arsenal from Celtic in a £25 million deal last summer, hadn't kicked a ball since December due to injury prior to the suspension of Premier League football.

Overall, the Scotland international has managed 299 minutes of league action for the Gunners this season due to hip and shoulder issues.

Tierney established himself as one of Europe's best young left-backs during his time in Scotland.

And Gallacher, a former pro and BBC co-commentator, claims that that there will be 'no stopping' the former Hoops star once he gets fit and stays that way.

He told The Glasgow Evening Times: "I know the quality Kieran has. He just has to show that consistently for Arsenal. It is only a matter of time before he comes good.

"He has just got to get through this period. When he does that there will be no stopping him.”

Even without the injuries, it isn't easy for a young player to make the switch from Scottish football to English football.

Yes, the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Victor Wanyama have done it successfully, but they had the advantage of being fit.

Plus, Arsenal are a far bigger club than Southampton, and therefore the expectation and pressure is incomparable.

No fan can judge him positively or negatively on this season, which is a write-off for him.