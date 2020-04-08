The Turning ending explained: Making sense of the madness

It left a lot to the imagination, so let's get The Turning ending explained.

The last decade was certainly a good one for horror fans.

Filmmakers like David Robert Mitchell, Jordan Peele, Ari Aster and Robert Eggers emerged prosperously, delighting audiences with the likes of It Follows, Us, Get Out, Hereditary, Midsommar, The VVitch and The Lighthouse.

Of course, there are a great number of efforts which managed to blow away genre fans and beyond in the 2010s, which has put immense pressure on the current decade to be just as satisfying.

With everything going on right now, there are indeed complications, but so far it's been rather disappointing. Titles like Brahms: The Boy II and The Grudge haven't exactly been embraced, and more anticipated efforts like A Quiet Place Part II have sadly been delayed.

Speaking of disappointment, this is something many felt after finally checking out The Turning at home recently.

Directed by Floria Sigismondi, the film is based on Henry James' 1898 novel The Turn of the Screw, which was adapted in Jack Clayton's 1961 masterpiece The Innocents. It's regarded as a classic, but The Turning failed to strike a chord and holds a measly IMDb audience score of 3.7.

Where did they go wrong? Well, most seem to think the ending...

THE BOYS ARE BACK! More Bulletproof on the way

The ending of The Turning

Kate is led by footprints and the ghost of Miss Jessel to uncover the deceased tutor’s body in a pond on the grounds. Along with a frightening vision of Jessel being raped and killed by Quint, she proceeds to tell Mrs. Grose, but it turns out she was already aware.

Grose reassures Kate that she ensured Quint was dead and not to worry. However, things take a further turn when Quint’s ghost murders Grose, pushing her over the stair bannister.

Shocked, Kate flees with the children, but it’s then swiftly revealed that this was Kate’s vision, and she’s still staring at the art sent from her mother.

Walking in to check on the children, she becomes convinced she can see Quint’s ghost in the mirror and that Flora can too but refuses to confess. The argument escalates and, after she breaks Flora’s doll, Miles accuses her of being delusional.

Later, Kate approaches a figure she believes to be her mother. She screams in horror when the person’s identity is revealed, yet it’s never shown to the audience who it is.

The Turning ending explained

The ambiguity did little to impress majority audiences…

Essentially, the film presents you with two endings and requests for the viewer to decide which one they think takes place in reality.

The scenario presented to us first sees confirmation that the ghosts of Quint and Miss Jessel actually exist. While this is disturbing, in this conclusion Kate is able to escape with the children and can be interpreted as a happy ending of sorts.

However, the stylistic choice to shift back to Kate looking at her mother’s painting strongly suggests this didn’t take place. The audience then witnesses the film’s actual ending which paints Kate as insane, and because this takes place after the ghostly climax, we’re left to believe that this is, in fact, the truth: Kate is crazy.

There is also the chance that the manor is, in fact, haunted, but the psychological effects these narrative events have had on Kate have driven her to insanity nonetheless. This interpretation is nice for those unable to pick one or the other, if you will.

Arguably, the film could’ve done a better job of sticking the landing. If you want to witness an alternative ending of the story the film’s based on, it’s certainly worth checking out The Innocents - it's incredible.

OH DEAR! Joe Exotic's campaign ad is priceless

Audiences talk The Turning on Twitter

A number of viewers have flocked to Twitter to offer their thoughts - and questions, of course - regarding The Turning and its divisive ending.

Check out a selection of tweets:

Loved that part in The Turning where they just straight up forgot to have an ending. — Jack Sloane (@jack_sloane17) April 7, 2020

Just saw the turning and I’m so confused about the ending — cillalovesit✨ (@cillaaMarieee) April 8, 2020

So I just finished watching "The Turning" and it was cool ig but I'm so confused about the ending???? like idk what happened??? — weebis_maximis (@WMaximis) April 8, 2020

i’m so late to this but the ending of the turning??? what??? — erin (@ERlNMARIE) April 7, 2020

SEE ALSO: How to watch Trolls World Tour at home

In other news, transform your selfies into paintings.