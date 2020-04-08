Spurs' players reportedly urged Mourinho to buy £70m star, but deal won't happen - our view

Tottenham Hotspur's players were reportedly hugely impressed with Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore when the two sides met.

Tottenham Hotspur’s players may have asked Jose Mourinho to sign Adama Traore from Wolverhampton Wanderers, but it seems highly unlikely they will get their wish if Nuno’s side are demanding £70 million for the winger.

The Daily Mirror claim that Spurs players urged Mourinho to sign Traore, after he caused them all sorts of problems when playing against them for Wolves in December.

On that occasion Spurs actually beat Wolves 2-1, but Traore proved such a handful to deal with that he was apparently talk of the Tottenham dressing room after the game.

However, Tottenham’s squad's apparent hope that Traore could be snapped up in the summer may well have been extinguished by the latest reports.

The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 65, March 29, 2020) claim that Wolves are desperate to keep hold of Traore, and are prepared to demand £70 million for the rapid winger in the summer.

That surely puts him out of Tottenham’s price-range, with Jose Mourinho looking to make major changes.

Sky Sports claim that Mourinho has six signings in mind, so blowing almost the entirety of his budget on a winger is surely out of the question.

And although Traore would be a hugely exciting addition to Tottenham’s squad, the chances of any deal happening any time soon look extremely unlikely, with Wolves demanding such a large fee for him.