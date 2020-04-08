Quick links

Sky Sports pundit says shock Liverpool departure is possible

Mo Salah could leave Liverpool this summer, according to Charlie Nicholas.

Charlie Nicholas has told Sky Sports it isn't impossible that Liverpool will sell Mo Salah this summer.

Salah has been a revelation for the Reds since joining Jurgen Klopp's side in the summer of 2017.

He has scored 70 goals in his first 100 Premier League appearances for Liverpool, and only Alan Shearer has more in his first century of games - for Blackburn Rovers - than any other player.

From time to time, the rumour mill does its thing and Salah finds himself linked with a move away from Anfield.

 

Even before the hiatus, this season was looking like his worst in terms of individual numbers, having scored 20 goals in 40 appearances across all competitions - a very decent return, but during the 2017-18 campaign he hit 44.

Salah is one-third of a stunning triumvirate comprising of the Egyptian, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, and Nicholas believes that fans of the Merseyside club would sooner lose the former Chelsea and Roma star than either of the other two, should a bid come in.

Of course, speculation about a move to sign Timo Werner isn't going away, and the Scottish pundit believes that it's Salah who could become expendable. 

Nicholas told Sky Sports: "As much as Liverpool are talking about Timo Werner coming from RB Leipzig and potential other buys, it might be Salah that gets moved on.

"I would be careful about Mane, as I believe even Lionel Messi picked him as one of his Ballon d'Or choices. Salah has been great and Liverpool fans love him, but the two they may want to keep are Mane and Firmino."

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

