Sky Sports commentator claims ex-Leeds man is behind Liverpool pursuit of Elland Road star

Liverpool allegedly want Leeds United defender Ben White.

Leeds United were nearing promotion before the global pandemic stopped football in its tracks – and they'll hope to be given the chance to seal a return to the Premier League at some point.

Marcelo Bielsa has bounced back from last season's playoff heartbreak to put Leeds into the automatic promotion places this term, and it would be cruel to see them miss out on promotion.

So many players have impressed for Leeds this season, but arguably their finest performer has been a player that may not actually be with the club next season.

Defender Ben White came in on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion last summer, and was signed as a direct replacement for Pontus Jansson following his move to Brentford.

That was a big gamble from Leeds, but White has stepped up brilliantly this season, impressing with his composure and his ability to play out from the back.

White, 22, will return to Brighton this summer, but there's a chance that he moves on to another Premier League team rather than compete with Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster.

Sky Sports recently noted that Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur all want to sign White, and Sky commentator Gary Weaver has now admitted that Liverpool scout Andy O'Brien has watched 'almost every single game' White has played this season.

“I think Andy O'Brien, who's a Liverpool scout, has watched almost every single game of Ben White,” said Weaver. “He's obviously at parent club Brighton, but the big teams are interested. He's taken everything in his stride, and he's a top, top quality player,” he added.

This isn't a huge surprise; White's ability and potential makes him ideal for Liverpool, and there could be an opening in defence with Dejan Lovren's future unclear.

O'Brien also knows Leeds well. He was born in Harrogate, started his career with Leeds and then returned in 2010, and he could now convince Liverpool to make a move for the Whites loanee this summer.