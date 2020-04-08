Sky pundit explains picking Nottingham Forest star over Leeds' Kalvin Phillips in team of season

Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips did not sweep the board in the pundit's selections.

Six of Sky Sports' pundits have selected their Championship teams of the season based on the campaign so far.

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips was a popular selection after an impressive campaign.

He nearly swept the board, being picked in five of the XIs so far.

Andy Hinchliffe was the lone pundit who did not select Phillips, plumping for Nottingham Forest veteran Ben Watson instead.

The former Sheffield Wednesday defender explained: "Everyone knows how good Kalvin Phillips is, but I wanted to get more attacking players in and I felt Ben Watson deserved a mention for his brilliant performances this season."

He completed his midfield selections with Said Benharama, Matheus Pereira and Jed Wallace.

Hinchcliffe picked just one Leeds player, centre-back Ben White, on loan from Brighton.

White made a clean sweep, being selected in all six of the Sky pundit's teams thanks to his impressive performances.

Partner Liam Cooper did not get picked by any, while Luke Ayling made three teams and Stuart Dallas one.