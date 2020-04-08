Quick links

Leeds United

Nottingham Forest

Championship

Sky pundit explains picking Nottingham Forest star over Leeds' Kalvin Phillips in team of season

Dan Coombs
Kalvin Phillips of Leeds United
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips did not sweep the board in the pundit's selections.

Kalvin Phillips of Leeds United

Six of Sky Sports' pundits have selected their Championship teams of the season based on the campaign so far.

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips was a popular selection after an impressive campaign.

He nearly swept the board, being picked in five of the XIs so far.

 

Andy Hinchliffe was the lone pundit who did not select Phillips, plumping for Nottingham Forest veteran Ben Watson instead.

The former Sheffield Wednesday defender explained: "Everyone knows how good Kalvin Phillips is, but I wanted to get more attacking players in and I felt Ben Watson deserved a mention for his brilliant performances this season."

He completed his midfield selections with Said Benharama, Matheus Pereira and Jed Wallace.

Ben White of Leeds United

Hinchcliffe picked just one Leeds player, centre-back Ben White, on loan from Brighton.

White made a clean sweep, being selected in all six of the Sky pundit's teams thanks to his impressive performances.

Partner Liam Cooper did not get picked by any, while Luke Ayling made three teams and Stuart Dallas one.

Luke Ayling of Leeds United celebrates victory following the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Huddersfield Town at Elland Road on March 07, 2020 in Leeds, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch