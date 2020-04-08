Roblox: How to get the Eg egg by finding blue, red and green keys

Everything you must know about how to get the Eg egg for the Roblox Egg Hunt 2020 by finding the blue, red and green keys.

The Roblox Egg Hunt 2020 has commenced meaning there's a dozen eggs for you to find in a bunch of different games. While some of them are easy to get in titles such as Robloxian High School, some of them require completing 'puzzles' such as the Eg egg in which you must find a red, blue, and green set of keys.

In order to get the Eg egg, you must enter the world of - what else - the Eg game on Roblox. Once you've done that, you will then need to find the aforementioned set of coloured keys in order to unlock a teleporter.

Below you'll find out where to get these keys so you can attain the prize for the 2020 Egg Hunt.

How to get the Eg egg in Roblox

To get the Eg egg in Roblox you must enter the green teleporter as opposed to any of the other colours.

Once you've done that, you'll then enter a woodland area with a locked teleporter atop a flight of stairs.

In order to get the three keys required to open this teleporter, you must enter a hallway on the right which is lit up by torched flames.

Leap over the three platform bits and then take the first exit on your right once you've gone down the stairs.

What you must do here is bravely keep jumping down until you turn into a hole in the wall on the right-hand side that will lead to the blue key.

Proceed back to where you entered the minute Tomb Raider puzzle, and then take the second exit on the right to find another puzzle in which you must create a path on a cube of blocks.

Simply look upwards to see the path you must recreate on the set of blocks and copy it. This will open a door for you to claim the red key.

Finally, for the green key, you must enter the only exit on the left by the set of stairs to find a bunch of swaying pillars that you must jump across. This'll lead you to the green key.

Now that you've obtained all three keys, all you need to do now is return to the woodland area and the previously locked teleporter.

Step on the brown pad to open the teleporter and walk on through the black abyss of mystery. This will take you to another destination in which you have to climb a set of stairs to claim the Eg egg.