Roblox Egg Hunt 2020: How to get despacito spider egg from Robloxian High School

Everything you must know about how to get the despacito spider egg from Robloxian High School for the Roblox Egg Hunt 2020.

The Roblox Egg Hunt 2020 has commenced meaning there's a bunch of eggs to find over a dozen games in Roblox. It only recently commenced, and players are wanting to know how to get the despacito spider egg which only be gotten by playing Robloxian High School.

As previously mentioned, the 2020 Roblox Egg Hunt takes place over a dozen different games with 49 being the specific number touted. Some of these games include the likes of Monsters of Etheria and Time Travelling Adventures, but to get the despacito spider egg you must visit the world of Robloxian High School full of pet shops, supermarkets, and a store named Wardrobe.

It shouldn't be too difficult for you to find each spider in the game, but below you'll discover where and how to find them all.

How to get the despacito spider egg for the Roblox Egg Hunt 2020

You must collective five spiders in Robloxian High School to get the despacito spider egg for the Roblox 2020 Egg Hunt.

The spiders to get the descapito egg from Robloxian High School can be found in the following locations:

Central Park

Pet Shop

School

Supermarket

Wardrobe

Mostly all of these are right next to each other (or near enough) so it shouldn't take you too great an amount of time to find them all.

The central park spider can be found underneath the bridge meanwhile the pet shop spider can be found inside one of the cages.

It's best to go to the wardrobe shop straight afterwards as this is situated right next to the pet shop. When in the wardrobe shop, look for a spider next to a purple wig.

Once you've gotten the spiders from the central park, you'll then want to travel to the supermarket which is the blindingly yellow shop. The spider here can be found in front of the cold drinks and vegetables.

Finally, when you've entered the school, you just need to enter the auditorium and look at the popcorn machine that can be found straightaway. Yes, the spider is situated inside the popcorn.

And that's how to find every spider in Robloxian High School to get the despacito egg.