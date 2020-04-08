Roblox Egg Hunt 2020: All games checklist for finding eggs

A checklist of all the Roblox games in which you can find eggs to complete the 2020 Egg Hunt.

The Roblox Egg Hunt 2020 has commenced and it should help you momentarily avoid the woes that comes with self-isolation and being forced to stay indoors when the weather is absolutely beautiful. There are 49 games overall for you to find a bunch of eggs, and here you'll find a complete list of all the games you must traverse across.

Players have to capture 49 missing eggs and this will reward you with the exclusive FaberEgg once the event comes to an end on April 28th. Every egg you obtain will reward you with an exclusive hat, and some of the eggs are easier to find than others.

So you know what titles must be played, below you'll find a checklist of all the Roblox games for the 2020 Egg Hunt.

ROBLOX: How to get the eg! egg by finding the keys

All Roblox Egg Hunt games 2020

Below you'll find a list of all the Roblox Egg Hunt games for 2020:

A Wolf Or Other

Adopt Me!

Astral Hearts

Bad Business

Bear

Bee Swarm Simulator

Build A Boat For Treasure

Deathrun Gameshow!

Dragon Adventures

Dungeon Quest

Eg!

Egg Simulator

Epic Minigames

Flop

Ghost Simulator

Theme Park: Gravity Oasis

Hero Havoc

Hotel Stories

Break In

Mad City

Minery

Monsters Of Etheria

Murder

My Droplets

Plane Crazy

Restaurant Tycoon 2

Robloxian High School

Robot Inc.

Royale High

Saber Simulator

Scuba Diving at Quill Lake Remastered

Shard Seekers

SharkBite

Sinking Ship - Roblox Britannic

Ski Resort

Speed Race

Super Doomspire

Super Striker League

iEgg 12 Texting Simulator

The Wild West

Time Travel Eggventures

Tiny Tanks

Tower Defense Simulator

Treasure Quest

Ventureland

Ultimate Driving: Westover Islands

Whatever Floats Your Boat

Zombie Rush

Zombie Strike

EGG HUNT 2020: How to get despicito egg from Robloxian High School

These are all the games that can be found listed over on the Roblox website.