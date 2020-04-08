Roblox Egg Hunt 2020: All games checklist for finding eggs

A checklist of all the Roblox games in which you can find eggs to complete the 2020 Egg Hunt.
The Roblox Egg Hunt 2020 has commenced and it should help you momentarily avoid the woes that comes with self-isolation and being forced to stay indoors when the weather is absolutely beautiful. There are 49 games overall for you to find a bunch of eggs, and here you'll find a complete list of all the games you must traverse across.
Players have to capture 49 missing eggs and this will reward you with the exclusive FaberEgg once the event comes to an end on April 28th. Every egg you obtain will reward you with an exclusive hat, and some of the eggs are easier to find than others.
So you know what titles must be played, below you'll find a checklist of all the Roblox games for the 2020 Egg Hunt.
All Roblox Egg Hunt games 2020
Below you'll find a list of all the Roblox Egg Hunt games for 2020:
- A Wolf Or Other
- Adopt Me!
- Astral Hearts
- Bad Business
- Bear
- Bee Swarm Simulator
- Build A Boat For Treasure
- Deathrun Gameshow!
- Dragon Adventures
- Dungeon Quest
- Eg!
- Egg Simulator
- Epic Minigames
- Flop
- Ghost Simulator
- Theme Park: Gravity Oasis
- Hero Havoc
- Hotel Stories
- Break In
- Mad City
- Minery
- Monsters Of Etheria
- Murder
- My Droplets
- Plane Crazy
- Restaurant Tycoon 2
- Robloxian High School
- Robot Inc.
- Royale High
- Saber Simulator
- Scuba Diving at Quill Lake Remastered
- Shard Seekers
- SharkBite
- Sinking Ship - Roblox Britannic
- Ski Resort
- Speed Race
- Super Doomspire
- Super Striker League
- iEgg 12 Texting Simulator
- The Wild West
- Time Travel Eggventures
- Tiny Tanks
- Tower Defense Simulator
- Treasure Quest
- Ventureland
- Ultimate Driving: Westover Islands
- Whatever Floats Your Boat
- Zombie Rush
- Zombie Strike
These are all the games that can be found listed over on the Roblox website.
