How to beat second form Nemesis boss fight at clock tower in Resident Evil 3 Remake

A guide for how to beat the second form Nemesis boss fight situated at the clock tower in the Resident Evil 3 Remake.

The Resident Evil 3 Remake stars Nemesis instead of Mr. X and, despite the previous tyrant being a favourite amongst fans for wearing a fedora, the Jill Valentine stalking behemoth is on a whole other level when it comes to ferocity and brutality. If you're finding it difficult to beat this monster in his second form boss fight situated at the clock tower, here you'll discover the key to supposedly putting him down for good.

Although there have been some justifiable complaints about its cut content, the Resident Evil 3 Remake is largely a fun experience albeit too short. The action is thrilling, Jill Valentine is a wonderful main protagonist, and Nemesis is a complete a-hole who is as difficult to remove as gum stuck in your hair.

The boss fights are also fun and intense, but the second form encounter with Nemesis at the clock tower has caused some confusion amongst fans because the roided Frankenstein keeps refusing to die before all the ammo disappears. For those of you who are finding it impossible to topple the iconic baddie, below you'll discover how to momentarily put him out of action.

How to beat the second form Nemesis boss fight at the clock tower in Resident Evil 3 Remake

You must use mine grenades to beat the second form Nemesis boss fight in the Resident Evil 3 Remake at the unexplored clock tower.

The second form boss fight starts off with Nemesis running around the clock tower area, and all you need to do is keep shooting him to begin the second phase of the encounter.

Although it'll take you longer, it'd be best to use shotgun and handgun bullets during the first phase as ammo for the grenade launcher is necessary for the second part.

Whatever weapon you choose to use though, do not use mine grenades as you absolutely need these.

During the second phase of the boss fight at the clock tower, Nemesis will begin running about in circles like a mad dog.

He'll sprint across the top of the vehicles and sides of the buildings, and he'll also climb up to the top of the clock tower.

It's important to watch where he moves as once he comes to a halt he'll quickly attempt to leap upon you to make Jill his dinner.

You'll repeatedly hear Jill say that she needs to stop him in his tracks, which ultimately means that you must shoot a mine grenade for Nemesis to set off.

When Nemesis is running across the top of cars and the sides of buildings, it's easiest to shoot a mine grenade on a white building on the opposite side of the clock tower. Jill's relentless stalker will always sprint across this building and setting off the mine will result in an explosion and him crashing to the ground.

Once he's crashed down to reality, you must not waste your bullets by shooting any part of him. Instead, look out for its glowing red heart.

The most amount of damage you will cause upon Nemesis is when it climbs to the top of the clock tower like King Kong. When it's at the very top, shoot a mine grenade towards it and this will result in the monster falling to the ground and even possibly hitting the statue on its way down.

Keep shooting at its heart when it's in a downed state and keep shooting at it when it's pursuing Jill rather than running about in circles.

There are plenty of herbs and ammo about the environment, so if you're struggling for resources make sure to whack open every crate and search every vehicle.

And this is how you defeat the second form Nemesis boss fight at the clock tower. It is possible to defeat Jill's baddie as a dog without the grenade launcher, but it's so much harder and it takes a far greater amount of time.