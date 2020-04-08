Reported Everton target Gabriel says he is 'very happy' at Lille

Everton have been heavily linked with a move for the Brazilian defender.

Lille's Gabriel Magalhaes spoke to France Football about his future beyond the end of the season.

Le10 Sport revealed a couple of weeks ago that Everton were close to sealing a deal with the Brazilian defender after French champions Paris Saint-Germain pulled out of the race to sign him.

Gabriel has had a fine campaign with Lille this term and has become the talk of the town thanks to his performances. Everton certainly need a new centre-half this summer and Gabriel would be a fantastic addition to Carlo Ancelotti's squad.

However, the Brazilian has come out in an interview today and claimed that he is very happy at Lille.

He said: "I see it, yes. My friends send me things every day: clubs, a lot of clubs. I'm happy because my job and everything that I did, is rewarded. It's not only good for me, but also for other people around."

"But I'm happy in Lille, I'm very good, very happy at the club. I like this club. I don't know what's going to happen, but the goal is to bring LOSC back to the Champions League again. For the rest, I'll let my agents and the club talk about it, but I'm very happy here."

It is still highly likely that Gabriel will leave Lille in the summer but it will be interesting to see where he ends up. Everton are the favourites if reports are to be believed but fellow Premier League sides Arsenal and Leicester City have also been credited with interests in a £25 million deal. (Le10 Sport)

Gabriel has all the qualities to be a top defender in the coming years and at 22 years of age, he has a lot of time to fulfil his massive potential.

Carlo Ancelotti has made good players great in the past and Gabriel could well be the next one on the list.