Report: World Cup winner a last resort for Arsenal, Arteta prefers three other targets

Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Arsenal FC and Olympiacos FC at Emirates Stadium on February 27, 2020 in London, United...
Mikel Arteta wants Premier League Arsenal to sign a Bundesliga defender - Jerome Boateng, Jonathan Tah, Dayot Upamecano or Evan Ndicka.

Jerome Boateng Deutschland Sami Khedira Deutschland Per Mertesacker Deutschland mit Weltcup , Weltpokal ,

Bayern Munich veteran Jerome Boateng is something of a last resort for Arsenal it seems with Sky Deutschland claiming that Mikel Arteta would rather sign three other Bundesliga centre-backs instead.

Who knows what Arsenal’s defence will look like when next season kicks off?

David Luiz appears to have won over his critics after a string of mature performances since the turn of the year though doubts persist about whether Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Calum Chambers, Pablo Mari and co have a future in North London.

 

William Saliba looks certain to be a first-team fixture when he returns from a loan spell back at St Etienne and the 19-year-old Frenchman is unlikely to be the only new face in Arteta’s backline.

Sky claims that Boateng, a World Cup, Champions League and seven-time Bundesliga winner, is indeed a target. But a man who will turn 32 before the end of the year is not the top priority, despite his silver-coated CV. Far from it.

According to reports in Germany, Arteta would prefer a younger, quicker centre-half – one which may allow him to take a leaf out of Pep Guardiola’s book and replicate his mentor’s high defensive line.

Jonathan Tah of Leverkusen during the warm-up prior the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Allianz Arena on November 30, 2019 in Munich, Germany.

Jonathan Tah of Bayer Leverkusen (above), Evan Ndicka of Eintract Frankfurt and RB Leipzig’s £50 million rising star Dayot Upamecano all fit the bill.

Upamecano in particular is rapidly establishing himself as one of Europe’s top centre-halves with a masterful Champions League performance in the 3-0 thrashing of Tottenham Hotspur last month proving why can be found in the gossip columns almost every day of the week.

Dayot Upamecano of RB Leipzig runs with the ball from Eric Dier of Tottenham Hotspur (L) and Serge Aurier of Tottenham Hotspur (R) during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

