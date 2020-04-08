Report: Two Spurs players were not involved in Mourinho's training session, despite pictures

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho held an individual training session with Tanguy Ndombele yesterday.

Ryan Sessegnon and Davinson Sanchez were not involved in Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur training session, according to Football London.

Sessegnon and Sanchez were both pictured outside, as the pair participated in a cardio work-out.

But Football London claims that the Spurs players were just going on their designated exercise for the day.

Mourinho did, however, host a training session with Tanguy Ndombele, as he looked to keep the Tottenham midfielder in shape.

That decision has been heavily criticised, even though Football London insist that social distancing was observed throughout.

The government has urged the public to stay inside and not meet with outside of their household, so Mourinho’s session appears to have been ill advised.

Mourinho may have been keen to keep an eye on Ndombele’s progress during the break, as the French midfielder has struggled with his fitness since moving to Spurs.

Tottenham paid a club record fee for Ndombele, but his impact in his first season has been minimal.

The 22-year-old has come in for fierce criticism, as he has struggled to keep up with the pace of the Premier League, and appears to need more time to settle in.