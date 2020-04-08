Report: Tottenham senior players angry at Daniel Levy decision

Tottenham Hotspur have furloughed staff, in what has been a controversial decision from Daniel Levy.

Tottenham Hotspur’s senior players are angry at Daniel Levy’s decision to place the club’s staff on the government’s Job Retention Scheme, according to the Daily Mail.

Tottenham are the only club in the Premier League who are not topping up their staff’s salaries over this time, with the government only paying them 80% of their current earnings.

The Spurs squad also reportedly feel that Levy is pressuring them into taking a pay cut, which they have reacted badly to.

Levy’s decision to furlough Tottenham’s staff has already been heavily criticised from supporters and pundits alike.

Spurs are one of the richest clubs in the Premier League, but have looked to cut costs in recent weeks.

Liverpool took the same course of action as Tottenham and decided furlough staff, but quickly reversed the decision amid a barrage of criticism.

Levy has not budged though, even though Spurs’s squad are apparently angry at the club’s current course of action.

The current news has put more pressure on Levy, who has already come in for some criticism from Tottenham’s fans in recent times.

Sections of Spurs support have claimed that Levy hasn’t invested enough money into their squad, and the Lilywhites have paid for that this term.

Tottenham have badly disappointed, with Jose Mourinho’s side in eighth place.

It is still not clear when Premier League football will return.

Some reports have suggested that football could come back in June or July, but no confirmed date has been announced yet.