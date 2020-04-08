Quick links

Report: Tottenham have £40m on the table for Mourinho target, offer insufficient

Olly Dawes
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on Benfica defender Ruben Dias.

According to Record, Tottenham Hotspur's plans to pay around £40million for Benfica defender Ruben Dias aren't enough to tempt Luis Filipe Vieira to sell.

It was claimed by Football.London on Tuesday that Spurs want to bring in Dias, but would be looking to pay £40million rather than the £80million release clause in his contract.

Dias is represented by Jorge Mendes, a long-term friend and the agent of Spurs boss Jose Mourinho, which may just give Tottenham hope of securing a deal.

 

Yet Record now claim that the £40million on the table isn't good enough for Benfica, and is deemed 'insufficient' by Benfica president Luis Filipe Vieira.

Tottenham may now have to push their offer much higher to stand a chance of landing Dias, and missing out on a Champions League place may just limit the money Mourinho can spend this season.

Dias has been linked Spurs ever since Mourinho took the job in November. The Independent noted that the defender was one of Mourinho's first targets, so it's no surprise to see the rumours returning.

The Portuguese international, 23, is strong and uncompromising, and may be viewed by Tottenham as the ideal long-term partner for Davinson Sanchez in the heart of the Spurs defence.

Spurs seemingly have a long way to go if they're to sign Dias, and it remains to be seen whether Mourinho has to look to cheaper targets with Benfica standing firm on their star defender.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

