Report: Top Arteta target decides he has better offer than Arsenal, wants move elsewhere

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been chasing Layvin Kurzawa since way back in the January transfer window.

Layvin Kurzawa wants to join Barcelona ahead of Arsenal, according to SPORT in Spain.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with Kurzawa ever since the January transfer window opened, with Mikel Arteta’s side seemingly taking a keen interest in the full-back.

Kurzawa is out of contract at PSG in the summer, and looks set to leave the French club.

But he may not end up at Arsenal after all, as he now has reportedly decided that he would rather sign for Barca.

Kurzawa would likely be a covering option for Jordi Alba at the Nou Camp, but he reportedly feels that is a better move for him than Arsenal.

That could be a blow to Arteta’s transfer plans, as the Spanish boss has seemingly wanted Kurzawa at Arsenal for some time.

If Kurzawa was to arrive at the Emirates Stadium he would be in competition with the likes of Kieran Tierney and Bukyao Saka for a first-team place.