Report: Title-chasing giants will sell Tottenham target, they'll save £18m in wages

Danny Owen
Spurs manager Jose Mourinho looks dejected during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February 16, 2020 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen to bring Diego Godin to the Premier League after a disappointing Serie A spell with Inter Milan.

Diego Godin of FC Internazionale gestures during the Coppa Italia match between FC Internazionale and Cagliari Calcio at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on January 14, 2020 in Milan, Italy.

Inter Milan are looking to sell Tottenham Hotspur target Diego Godin this summer with Calciomercato reporting that the Uruguayan’s departure would save the Serie A giants around £18 million in wages.

Is there a more typically Jose Mourinho signing that Diego Godin?

The former Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid boss is not exactly renowned for his tendency to look beyond the 'here and now' - and a 34-year-old centre-back would represent the most short-term of additions.

 

Though it has to be said that a player of Godin’s vast experience and enduring quality could have a transformative impact on a Tottenham side lacking in leaders and top-level experience. This is a man who lifted seven trophies at Atletico Madrid while featuring in two Champions League finals and three World Cups after all.

The Mirror suggests that Godin could soon be heading to England for the very first time with Mourinho looking to replace the out-of-contract Jan Vertonghen in North London.

TOPSHOT - Atletico Madrid's Uruguayan defender Diego Godin (L) and Marseille's French midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa vie for the ball during the UEFA Europa League final football...

 

But should Spurs be concerned about reports from Italy suggesting that Inter Milan would not stand in Godin’s way? Well, perhaps not. The veteran South American is still a truly world-class defender – it’s just that an old-school centre-half like him does not really fit into Antonio Conte’s three-man backline.

Godin, after all, has always been more comfortable with throwing his body on the line and thumping clearances up field than starting attacks from the back.

Furthermore, Inter are keen to get his substantial, £80,000-a-week plus pay-packet off their wage bill. Godin is currently tied down to a long-term contract – meaning his departure would save the Nerazzuri around £18 million overall.

Uruguay's forward Edinson Cavani (L) and Uruguay's defender Diego Godin (R) celebrate their victory after the final whistle in the Russia 2018 World Cup Group A football match between...

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

