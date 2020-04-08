Quick links

Report: Player wanted by Arsenal and West Ham set to sign deal elsewhere

Tom Thorogood
Dries Mertens in action during an SSC Napoli training session on January 30, 2020 in Naples, Italy.
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic
Tom Thorogood

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal and West Ham have been linked with Dries Mertens.

Dries Mertens on December 30, 2019 in Naples, Italy.

According to Le10 Sport, reported Arsenal and West Ham United target Dries Mertens is set to sign a new deal with current club Napoli.

The Belgium international’s current deal expires this coming summer.

Mertens has been linked with a move to the Premier League.

According to Gianluca di Marzio, Arsenal were showing a strong interest in January as the Gunners seeked a potential bargain deal.

West Ham, meanwhile, reportedly made an approach for Mertens with his wife interested in a move to the English capital (FCInter1908).

A deal to either Arsenal or the Hammers, however, failed to materialise in January.

 

Now, Le10sport claim Mertens has opted to stay at Napoli and an agreement over a new extension is very close despite fresh interest from Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

Mertens, 32, posted six goals and four assists in 21 Serie A appearances prior to the Covid-19 suspension.

He can play in a range of attacking roles with his better performances coming down the middle.

Both Arsenal and West Ham may have targeted him with the knowledge the versatile attacker still has another year or two at the top level.

The Premier League duo, however, will now seemingly have to move on to other targets.

Dries Mertens of Napoli celebrates with Elseid Hysaj and Piotr Zielinski after the goal of 1-2 during the football Serie A match Us Sassuolo v SSC Napoli at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio...

