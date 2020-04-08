Report: Napoli are interested in signing West Ham's Felipe Anderson

The West Ham United attacker hasn't had the best of campaigns so far.

According to a report from Corriere Dello Sport, Serie A side Napoli are interested in signing West Ham's Felipe Anderson in the summer.

The £36 million signing from Lazio in the summer of 2018 (BBC) had a phenomenal debut season for the Hammers where he was directly involved in 15 goals.

There was a lot of expectation over Anderson's performances this season but things haven't quite worked out for the Brazilian, much like for most of his teammates.

Anderson has scored just once in 22 games in the Premier League this season but Napoli are still said to be interested in him.

Gennaro Gattuso's side know that Anderson is familiar with the Serie A thanks to his time with Lazio and he wouldn't need too much time to settle down at Naples.

With West Ham struggling in the league currently, Napoli could tempt the Brazilian with a return to Italy but it will certainly not be cheap.

Anderson still has over two years left on his current deal which puts West Ham in a strong position during negotiations.

However, transfer fees could be affected due to everything that's going on in the world right now which could favour Napoli if the player decides to force a move away from the Hammers.

David Moyes rates Anderson very highly as he recently claimed that the Brazilian could become a very special player for the Hammers. (Whufc.com)

It will be interesting to see how this transpires until the end of the summer transfer window. Anderson certainly has the quality to go far in the Premier League but will he be able to fulfil his potential at West Ham? It's up to him to decide.