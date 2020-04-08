Quick links

Report: Moyes especially interested in £26.5m defender, Arsenal and Everton want him too

Athletic Bilbao's Unai Nunez continues to be linked with English clubs.

According to AS, West Ham United are 'especially' interested in signing Athletic Bilbao defender Unai Nunez this summer, but face competition from Arsenal and Everton.

It's claimed that Nunez is desperate for more playing time, and may be prepared to leave for the Premier League this summer if an offer does arrive.

West Ham are thought to be massively interested in Nunez, and they'll have hope given that Nunez has refused offers to stay at Athletic and extend his contract.

 

Arsenal and Everton are keen too though, and the report adds that the global health crisis means English clubs may not be prepared to pay big money for signings.

Nunez has a €30million (£26.5million) release clause in his deal, and it's unlikely that clubs will manage to drive the price down given how Athletic want to keep him.

The 23-year-old is considered to be one of the most exciting centre back talents in Europe, but has made just 12 La Liga appearances this season.

The Spaniard seemingly feels he needs to move on, and West Ham may well view him as a replacement for Issa Diop, who has been linked with a move away from the London Stadium.

Yet with competition for his signature and the health crisis standing in the way, West Ham may find it difficult to get a deal done – even with that release clause in place.

