Report: Leicester have advantage over Italian giants in race for £23m signing

Premier League Leicester City might need to replace Ben Chilwell but could Olympiakos' Kostas Tsimikas be the man for Brendan Rodgers?

Kostas Tsimikas is keen to test himself in the Premier League as Leicester City mull over an offer for the £23 million Olympiakos left-back, according to Sportime.

Five months ago, a speedy wideman who caught the eye against Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League group stage found himself linked with a shock move to Rangers (PageNews).

But with his price-tag soaring as more and more clubs across the continent showed an interest, it seems that Tsimikas is now far more likely to end up in England than Scotland. Olympiakos want £23 million, a fee that is well out of Rangers’ reach.

For Leicester, however, that could be a different story especially with Champions League qualification expected to boost their coffers.

Napoli and Inter Milan have shown an interest in taking the Greece international to Italy but, with Tsimikas dreaming of a Premier League switch, Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes appear to have an advantage over a pair of Serie A giants.

Sportime claims that Leicester will make their move once the global health crisis passes and clubs can start planning once again for the 2020/21 season.

A buccaneering, attack-minded player who is more ‘winger’ than ‘defender’, Tsimikas looks every inch the kind of modern full-back Rodgers likes, a la Kieran Tierney, Ben Chilwell and Ricardo Pereira.

Interestingly, Chilwell continues to be linked with a move away from the King Power with Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester City keen (The Times). Tsimikas might not be the finished product but he certainly has the ability and potential to replace England’s first-choice left-back at Leicester.