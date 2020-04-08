Quick links

Report: Leicester could replace 30-year-old with long-standing £34m target

Danny Owen
Leicester City Manager, Brendan Rodgers thanks the fans after victory in the Premier League match between Leicester City and Aston Villa at The King Power Stadium on March 09, 2020 in...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Brendan Rodgers's Leicester City reportedly want to replace Wolves loanee Ryan Bennett - could Juventus's Merih Demiral move to the Premier League?

Merih Demiral of Juventus during the Italian Serie A match between Juventus v Cagliari Calcio at the Allianz Stadium on January 6, 2020 in Turin Italy

Leicester City are still interested in signing Juventus defender Merih Demiral with the Mercury suggesting that the Turkish powerhouse has been lined up as a potential permanent successor for Ryan Bennett.

In an era where almost every single top-flight transfer is preceded by a lengthy saga, the deal that brought Bennett to the East Midlands on January deadline day came right out of the blue.

No one expected the 30-year-old to leave Wolverhampton Wanderers but there he was, striding through the doors of the King Power after agreeing a short-term loan.

 

Leicester have the option to sign Bennett permanently for £5 million though, as the Mercury points out, that is already an unlikely scenario. The ex-Norwich and Peterborough man has not been included in a matchday squad for each of The Foxes’s last five Premier League games and Brendan Rodgers’s side are already scouring the market for permanent replacements.

One of those, Demiral, has been on Leicester’s radar for a number of months now.

Ryan Bennett of Wolves in action during the Premier League match between Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Goodison Park on September 1, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

BleacherReport claimed that a £34 million youngster who takes his full-blooded approach from boyhood idol Nemanja Vidic was excited by the prospect of joining Turkey team-mate Caglar Soyuncu at the 2016 Premier League champions in January

An ill-timed injury stopped the speculation in it’s tracks though, as the Mercury points out, a deal could be revisited at the end of the season.

Unfortunately for Leicester, Demiral had forced his way into Juve’s starting XI before his campaign ended prematurely, even keeping the much-admired Matthijs de Ligt out of Maurizio Sarri’s side on occasions.

Demiral may now be out of Leicester’s reach.

Merih Demiral of Juventus competes for the ball with Giovanni Simeone of Cagliari Calcio during the Serie A match between Juventus and Cagliari Calcio at Allianz Stadium on January 6, 2020...

Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

