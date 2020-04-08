Quick links

Report: Leeds United players delighted with Andrea Radrizzani decision

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani in the dug out area before the game
Leeds United's squad will reportedly be given a pay rise when Championship football starts up again.

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Leeds United at The Den on September 16, 2017 in London, England.

Leeds United plays are delighted with Andrea Radrizzani’s decision to give them a pay-rise in the coming months, according to the Daily Mail.

Leeds’ players were one of the first to agree to pay cuts, as the impact of halting the season became clear.

No Championship football has taken place for over a month now, which has badly affected EFL side’s cash flows.

 

Leeds’ squad were keen to help the club out, with many of the players reducing their wages until play begins again.

However, Radrizzani has agreed to pay Leeds’ players extra when football does restart.

The Leeds owner was under no obligation to make such an offer to his squad, but has done so as a ‘gesture of thanks’, according to the Mail.

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani in the dug out area before the game during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Birmingham City at Elland Road on October 19, 2019...

And Leeds’ squad are said to be very appreciative of the gesture from Radrizzani.

When play does begin again, Leeds’ task will be to get over the line, as they chase promotion back to the Premier League.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side currently lead the way in the Championship table, and are seven points clear of Fulham in third spot.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

