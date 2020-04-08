Report: Leeds player not seen in five months saw January exit fall through

Marcelo Bielsa has been reluctant to hand Leeds United left-back Leif Davis a Championship chance - should he have joined League One Blackpool?

Leeds United left-back Leif Davis should have been flying down the flanks at Blackpool this year but, according to Leeds Live, his proposed January loan move to Bloomfield Road fell through.

With Barry Douglas suffering another injury-stricken campaign in West Yorkshire, a Newcastle-born 20-year-old might have hoped that a chance to establish himself in the first-team would arrive this season.

But the most natural left-back option at Marcelo Bielsa’s disposal has made just three Championship appearances throughout 2019/20, totalling just 12 meagre minutes, while Jack Harrison, Stuart Dallas and Gianni Alioski have been forced to adapt to an unnatural position.

In fact, Davis hasn’t appeared at all since a narrow victory over Blackburn Rovers all the way back in November, having been left out of the matchday squad for each of the last 21 league games.

Maybe a loan spell would have done him some good, then.

LeedsLive claim that League One Blackpool were hoping to snap up Davis on a short-term deal in the January transfer window, when ex-Whites boss Simon Grayson was still pulling the strings at Bloomfield Road.

Connor Ronan and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall sealed loan moves to Blackpool themselves, from Wolves and Leicester City respectively, with the two midfielders playing a key role in the north west before the global health crisis paused the season in it’s tracks. David Dunn, Blackpool's caretaker manager, has shown plenty of faith in youth while making the two Premier League prospects key to his plans going forward.

And, after missing out on Davis, the Tangerines turned to Middlesbrough’s Marc Bola instead.