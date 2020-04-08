Quick links

Report: Leeds player not seen in five months saw January exit fall through

Danny Owen
Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Leeds United at Griffin Park on February 11, 2020 in Brentford, England.
Marcelo Bielsa has been reluctant to hand Leeds United left-back Leif Davis a Championship chance - should he have joined League One Blackpool?

Leif Davis of Leeds United

Leeds United left-back Leif Davis should have been flying down the flanks at Blackpool this year but, according to Leeds Live, his proposed January loan move to Bloomfield Road fell through.

With Barry Douglas suffering another injury-stricken campaign in West Yorkshire, a Newcastle-born 20-year-old might have hoped that a chance to establish himself in the first-team would arrive this season.

But the most natural left-back option at Marcelo Bielsa’s disposal has made just three Championship appearances throughout 2019/20, totalling just 12 meagre minutes, while Jack Harrison, Stuart Dallas and Gianni Alioski have been forced to adapt to an unnatural position.

 

In fact, Davis hasn’t appeared at all since a narrow victory over Blackburn Rovers all the way back in November, having been left out of the matchday squad for each of the last 21 league games.

Maybe a loan spell would have done him some good, then.

Leeds United's Leif Davis crosses under pressure from Salford City's Joey Jones during the Carabao Cup First Round match between Salford City and Leeds United at Moor Lane on August 13,...

LeedsLive claim that League One Blackpool were hoping to snap up Davis on a short-term deal in the January transfer window, when ex-Whites boss Simon Grayson was still pulling the strings at Bloomfield Road.

Connor Ronan and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall sealed loan moves to Blackpool themselves, from Wolves and Leicester City respectively, with the two midfielders playing a key role in the north west before the global health crisis paused the season in it’s tracks. David Dunn, Blackpool's caretaker manager, has shown plenty of faith in youth while making the two Premier League prospects key to his plans going forward.

And, after missing out on Davis, the Tangerines turned to Middlesbrough’s Marc Bola instead.

Jake Bidwell of Queens Park Rangers draws a foul in the penalty area conceded by Leif Davis of Leeds United during the FA Cup Third Round match between Queens Park Rangers and Leeds...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

