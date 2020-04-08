Report: Everton would love to sign £80m, ex-Premier League star on loan

Could a return to Merseyside really be a possibility for Barcelona's La Liga misfit Philippe Coutinho? Carlo Ancelotti's Everton have been linked.

Everton would jump at the chance to sign ex-Liverpool hero Philippe Coutinho on loan from Barcelona this summer, according to Sport.

It seems that Luis Alberto is not the only former Anfield playmaker who has found himself linked with a shock switch to Goodison Park since the turn of the year.

It is common knowledge that Coutinho just hasn’t lived up to lofty expectations during his ill-fated time at Barcelona, not to mention a rather mixed loan spell at Bayern Munich, and it appears the Brazilian superstar will have another new club when 2020/21 kicks off.

According to Sport, Barca are desperately searching for a club willing to take Coutinho off their hands, even on a short-term basis. And their efforts have been met with plenty of positivity from the club situated just over the road from Coutinho’s old stomping ground.

It is understood that a season-long loan deal would still set the likes of Everton, Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United back around £25 million, due to his massive wage demands. Barcelona, meanwhile, would apparently be willing to sell Coutinho permanently for around half of their eventual £142 million investment - £80 million to be precise.

It remains to be seen, however, if Everton can really lure the former Inter Milan starlet back to Merseyside. His relations with Liverpool are already strained enough as it is due to the rather unseamly way he forced his move away from Anfield.

Furthermore, Everton as it stands will not even be able to offer Coutinho the chance to play in Europe next season. At least Leicester City, who have also emerged as a rather left-field destination, are set to qualify for the Champions League.