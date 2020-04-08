Quick links

Report: Everton want midfielder who Paolo Maldini called 'a poet with the ball'

Danny Owen
28 Feb 2001: Paolo Maldini of Italy runs with the ball during the International Friendly match against Argentina played at the Stadio Olimpico, in Rome, Italy. Argentina won the match 2-1....
Premier League Everton are reportedly looking to raid AC Milan for Serie A starlet Daniel Maldini.

Daniel Maldini of AC Milan gestures during the Serie A match between AC Milan and Hellas Verona at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on February 2, 2020 in Milan, Italy.

Everton have shown an interest in raiding AC Milan for Daniel Maldini, according to claims made by Calciomercato.

The third member of the Maldini family to pull on the famous red and black stripes, a 18-year-old academy graduate is quickly starting to emerge out of the lengthy shadow of his legendary father Paolo and grandfather Cesare.

Interestingly, Daniel is a gifted attacking midfielder rather than a solid centre-half. And it is that dazzling, two-footed creativity which has Everton looking to take the next star of San Siro away from the Rossoneri.

 

That will be easier said than done, however. Calciomercato report that Milan have told Everton in no uncertain terms that Maldini will not be going anywhere any time soon.

"He is a playmaker, a goalscorer, a No.10," Paolo Maldini told Goal recently when asked to sum up his son’s style.

“Of the family, starting with my father and coming to my son, he is the only one with those attitudes. He is more of a poet with the ball.”

Given that Maldini Sr is not acting as a technical director for AC Milan, it seems unlikely that his teenage son will be allowed to pursue a move to Everton regardless of the offer put on the table by The Toffees.

In Marcel Brands, Everton have one of the best around when it comes to identifying exciting young talent. Is Maldini one of his targets or Carlo Ancelotti’s?

STADIO GIUSEPPE MEAZZA, MILAN, ITALY - 2020

