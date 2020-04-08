Report: Everton leading Tottenham in race to sign £26.5m winger, Ancelotti really likes him

Everton are reportedly leading Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign winger Cengiz Under.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Everton are 'most motivated' in the race for Roma winger Cengiz Under amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur too.

It's claimed that the Toffees are leading the race for Under, with boss Carlo Ancelotti keen to bring him to Merseyside having previously wanted him at Napoli.

Tottenham are keen too, but Ancelotti's interest in Under is believed to be pushing Everton to the front of the queue for the Turkish talent.

A fee of €30million (£26.5million) has been mentioned, but there's a suggestion that the global health crisis will lead to the fee being brought down.

Under, 22, looked like being a star for Roma after six goals and 10 assist last season, but he has struggled to match that success this term.

With just three goals and no assists this season, Under has endured a frustrating season and looks set to move on whenever the summer transfer window actually opens.

A move to Everton does make sense; a left-footed winger who predominantly plays on the right would bring some balance to Ancelotti's side, and Under ticks those boxes whilst having potential to develop.

Joining Spurs would be a little more of a surprise whilst Jose Mourinho still has Erik Lamela at his disposal, but if he can be signed for less than £25million, he may well be worth a punt.