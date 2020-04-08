Report: Crystal Palace want to beat Everton to bargain £9m signing

Premier League bosses Carlo Ancelotti and Roy Hodgson are seemingly courting a new right-back - Marseille's Ligue 1 flyer Bouna Sarr.

Crystal Palace have joined Everton in the race to sign Bouna Sarr with BuzzSport claiming that both Premier League clubs would jump at the chance to sign the Marseille defender for a bargain £9 million.

At the moment, it feels that a different Marseille player is linked with a move to England every day. Maxime Lopez, Morgan Sanson, Diego Caleta-Car and Isaac Lihadji have all become gossip column regulars of late with the Ligue 1 giants under substantial pressure to raise funds, especially during an era of unprecedented financial uncertainty.

And Sarr too is facing up to a summer departure.

Marseille coach Andre Villas-Boas is a huge fan of a rampaging right-back who has represented L’OM since a 2015 move from Metz, describing him as a ‘charasmatic’ individual and a natural-born leader.

The former Tottenham and Chelsea boss even suggested, to GFFN, that Sarr would be handed the captain’s armband ahead of next season. As it stands, however, it looks increasingly likely that the 28-year-old will be plying his trade on the other side of the Channel tunnel by then.

Crystal Palace and Everton are both interested and a bargain £9 million price-tag is unlikely to put off Sarr’s suitors. Interestingly, he is the latest right-back to be linked with a move to Everton, casting doubt on whether Djibril Sidibe will be handed a permanent contract after a rather hit-and-miss loan spell from Monaco.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, are yet to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka almost a year after his big-money move to Manchester United, though it remains to be seen whether The Eagles return to conclude their long-awaited pursuit of West Brom’s Nathan Ferguson.