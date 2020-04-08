Report claims Tottenham are unimpressed with Mourinho decision, club officials have spoken

Tottenham Hotspur players were caught training together on Tuesday.

According to The London Evening Standard, Tottenham Hotspur are 'unimpressed' with Jose Mourinho after Tuesday's training session.

It's claimed that Mourinho organised a 'public fitness session' on Hadley Common in Barnet, bringing along three players who lived locally.

Ryan Sessegnon, Davinson Sanchez and Tanguy Ndombele were all involved, but videos emerged of Sessegnon and Sanchez training closely together, flying completely in the face of social distancing guidelines.

The players involved have been criticised given the global health crisis, given that guidelines suggest they should always remain at least two metres apart at all times, and only exercise with one other person from their own household.

Tottenham therefore broke a number of those rules, and Mourinho has allegedly been reminded of his responsibilities as Spurs boss by club officials after organising the session.

The report also carries a quote from a Spurs spokesperson, stating “All of our players have been reminded to respect social distancing when exercising outdoors. We shall continue to reinforce this message.”

Ndombele's fitness woes have been well-documented this season, whilst Sanchez and Sessegnon have both been injured of late, meaning all three do need to build up their fitness levels – which is hard with training not happening.

Tottenham clearly pushed it too far here though, and it seems that the club aren't impressed with Mourinho's approach here, with the Daily Star even claiming that Serge Aurier was involved too in a rather disappointing set of events for Spurs.