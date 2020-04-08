Report claims Premier League club are likely to stop Newcastle or Celtic signing free duo

Celtic and Newcastle United reportedly want Burnley duo Robbie Brady and Jeff Hendrick.

According to The42, Burnley are likely to activate a one-year option in Robbie Brady's contract – and Jeff Hendrick is likely to stay put too.

It's claimed that Burnley have the option to extend Brady's deal by another year, and are likely to activate that amid rumours over his future.

Subscribe

Brady is out of contract this summer, so it certainly makes sense for Burnley to activate that option and at least retain his value rather than lose him for free.

Hendrick is also set to become a free agent, but his situation is described as being likelier to stay with Burnley than move anywhere else this summer.

The Irish duo have been important players for Sean Dyche over the years, but both have been linked with moves away from Turf Moor at the end of the season – whenever that may be.

TEAMtalk recently noted that a host of clubs are keen to sign the pair on free transfers, with Newcastle United and Celtic allegedly keen on a double deal.

Celtic have history with Brady and Hendrick; they took both players on trial during their time with St Kevin's Boys, as reported by Lancs Live, and having missed out back then, they may see this as a chance to get them for nothing.

It now seems that Burnley will step in to stop Newcastle or Celtic signing Brady, with Hendrick's situation likely to head the same way as things stand.