Report claims international player’s thoughts on joining Leicester City on a free

Leicester City have been linked with Hasan Ali Kaldirim.

According to Fanatik, Fenerbahce fullback Hasan Ali Kaldirim wants to sign a new deal at the club amid reports of Leicester City interest,

The Turkey international is out of contract this coming summer.

Hurriyet claimed last weekend that Leicester City are keen on signing him on a free transfer this coming summer.

The Foxes aren’t the only Premier League club to be linked with the player. The BBC say West Ham United also sought a deal for the fullback.

But Kaldirim seemingly has set his sights on remaining at Fenerbahce.

“I am not interested in any of the rumours. My priority is Fenerbahce”, Kaldirim is quoted as saying by Fanatik when told of interest from abroad.

 

The 30-year-old is experienced, making over 150 appearances for Fenerbahce since 2012 and earning 30 international caps with Turkey.

Derby County boss Phillip Cocu told Kralspor in 2018 how he felt Kaldirim was the best left-back in Turkey.

Leicester may have one eye on strengthening their squad amid the current Covid-19 suspension as a possible European campaign awaits them.

Moreover, the Foxes could be targeting a new left-back with question marks over the future of England international Ben Chilwell.

According to Goal, Chelsea are confident of signing Chilwell this summer.

Kaldirim, however, could prove a difficult target to bring in.

