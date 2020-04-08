Report: Brighton are set to sign a new midfielder, thanks to Paul Reid

Premier League strugglers Brighton and Hove Albion will reportedly add Sydney FC starlet Cameron Peupion to Graham Potter's squad at the Amex.

Brighton and Hove Albion are on the verge of completing the signing of young midfielder Cameron Peupion from Sydney FC, according to claims provided by the Sydney Morning Herald.

While the global health crisis has put the pause on the entire footballing world, The Seagulls are still working hard behind the scenes to bring new players to the South Coast. And it seems that they are set to add to their Aussie contingent in the very near future.

Aaron Mooy and Matt Ryan have been arguably Brighton’s two best players since Graham Potter took over from Chris Hughton last summer and two Socceroos stars are about to be joined at the Amex by teenager Peupion.

The SMH claims that Peupion has been on trial at Brighton recently and the Premier League outfit have now decided to offer a contract to a man who shot to fame with his performances at the U17 World Cup in 2019.

Interestingly, Brighton’s pursuit has been aided by one of their former players. Paul Reid, who spent eight years with the Seagulls between 2004 and 2008, is the assistant coach at Sydney FC and he is key to the positive relations between the two clubs.

Brighton boss Potter is famed for his willingness to give youth a chance, handing opportunities to Connor Roberts, Joe Rodon and co at Swansea before making Steven Alzate and Aaron Connolly a big part of his plans this season.

Peupion will be in good hands.