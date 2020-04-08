Report: Arteta wants 22-year-old on loan, thinks he'd give Arsenal something different

Premier League underachievers Arsenal could reportedly offer Real Madrid's La Liga misfit Luka Jovic a fresh start at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta believes £55 million Real Madrid misfit Luka Jovic could bring something different to his Arsenal side, with the Daily Star suggesting that the Serbian is viewed as a ‘traditional targetman’ by the Gunners boss.

Bigger and better players than Jovic have struggled to deal with life under the microscope at the 13-time European champions.

And, in hindsight, maybe it was too soon for a still 22-year-old striker to make the move to Madrid, joining last summer after a 27-goal breakthrough season with Eintracht Frankfurt. Jovic has looked a shadow the lethal number nine who ripped the Bundesliga to shreds, netting just twice for Los Blancos while openly admitting that the pressure of playing with a club of such stature was taking it’s toll.

As a result, speculation has suggested that Real Madrid could loan Jovic out as they look to salvage the reputation of their £55 million flop. Tottenham and Chelsea are interested, though a short-term move to Arsenal cannot be ruled out either.

The Star claims that rookie coach Arteta is intrigued by the prospect of signing the rangy, athletic Jovic, believing that he would represent something a little different to the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah.

At 6ft, Jovic is far taller than Lacazette and Nketiah and he is superior in the air to any of Arsenal’s current forwards to boot. He thrives on service from out wide and the prospect of this natural-born poacher throwing himself onto those pinpoint Bukayo Saka or Kieran Tierney crosses should have the Emirates faithful drooling.

Five of his goals for Frankfurt in 2018/19 came with his head, after all.

And, with Jovic potentially available on loan, this is surely a risk worth taking for an Arsenal side who’s transfer warchest appears to be shrinking by the summer.