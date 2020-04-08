Report: Arsenal one step ahead in race for exciting playmaker, Arteta could beat Barcelona

Arsenal are reportedly leading the race for Cesar Gelabert.

According to Spanish newspaper AS, Arsenal are 'one step ahead' in the race to sign Real Madrid youngster Cesar Gelabert this summer.

It's claimed that Arsenal and Manchester United are the two clubs most interested in signing Gelabert, with Barcelona, Lyon, Borussia Dortmund, Real Zaragoza and Real Valladolid also keen.

Yet it's Arsenal who are allegedly 'one step ahead', as boss Mikel Arteta is understood to have scouting reports on Gelabert's UEFA Youth League displays against Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

Gelabert's deal expires in 2021, and whilst Zinedine Zidane values him and wants to keep him at Real Madrid, there is a chance the youngster is sold on this summer before he walks away at the end of his deal.

A number 10 who joined Real from Hercules in 2015, Gelabert has been in the Spain national setup at Under-17, 18 and 19 levels, and has been tipped for a huge future.

Gelabert would be somewhat similar to Gabriel Martinelli in terms of an exciting young attacker who would initially be one for the future at Arsenal, but could break through quickly given his quality.

Landing the Spaniard would suggest that he is viewed as the long-term heir to Mesut Ozil at Arsenal, with the intention of developing him behind the German for the near future.

There is a long way to go before a deal can be done, and the global pandemic may be an issue, but Arsenal appear to be the favourites to sign Gelabert in what would be a huge coup for compatriot Arteta.