Report: £65-a-week player wants Everton exit, but must accept big pay cut

Danny Owen
A general view of Goodison Park before the Premier League match between Everton and Burnley at Goodison Park on May 3, 2019 in Liverpool, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton loaned £5m man Sandro Ramirez back to La Liga after a disastrous spell in the Premier League - but will he stay with Real Valladolid?

Sandro Ramirez of Everton during the Pre-Season Friendly at Gigg Lane on July 18, 2018 in Bury, England.

Sandro Ramirez is keen on the idea of staying at Real Valladolid when his loan spell comes to an end, though AS points out that the Everton misfit would have to accept a reduction in his salary to malke the deal possible. 

Three years since Everton pulled off what initially looked like the deal of the century, snapping up one of La Liga’s most lethal forwards for as little as £5 million, Sandro looks destined to see his Toffees career end with a whimper.

 

The former Malaga talisman never appeared to possess the required physicality to thrive in the Premier League and, after failing to find the net in eight games for The Toffees before being farmed out on a series of loans, a permanent departure feels like only a matter of time.

The Sun (5 April, page 59) claimed that Everton were actively looking for buyers and they might find one in Real Valladolid.

Sandro Ramirez of Everton during the Pre-Season Friendly at Gigg Lane on July 18, 2018 in Bury, England.

24-year-old Sandro has rediscovered some semblance of form at the relegation-threatened La Liga outfit, the one owned by Brazilian legend Ronaldo. After ending a staggering 52-game goal drought with a long-range scorcher against Mallorca back in November, the one-time Barcelona prospect has gone on to find the net four times for Valladolid.

AS reports that Sandro would happily put down roots at the Jose Zorrilla, though he must give the green light to a substantial pay cut first. According to Spotrac, he currently earns £65,000-a-week at Goodison Park – a figure that Valladolid would not be able to match in their wildest dreams.

Though money is not everything of course and, for Sandro, salvaging a once-promising career must be priority numero uno.

BARCELONA, SPAIN - September 29: Sandro Ramírez #20 of Valladolid reacts after a missed chance during the Espanyol V Real Valladolid, La Liga regular season match at RCDE Stadium on...

Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

