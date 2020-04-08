Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Report: £35m man eager for move away from Arsenal, agent trying to organise departure

John Verrall
Lucas Torreira of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on August 7, 2018 in St Albans, England.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has started just 15 Premier League games for Mikel Arteta's side this term.

Lucas Torreira of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Southampton FC at Emirates Stadium on February 24, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Lucas Torreira wants a move away from Arsenal, according to Calcio Mercato.

Torreira has struggled to hold down a place in Arsenal’s team this season, and his future is now in serious doubt.

It seems that the Uruguayan midfielder is now eyeing up a move back to Italy, with AC Milan and Napoli both interested.

 

The report suggests that Torreira’s agent, Pablo Bentancurt, is attempting to get him a move with the 24-year-old open to moving on.

In truth Torreira’s time at Arsenal has largely been a frustrating one.

While the £35 million-rated midfielder (Corriere Dello Sport) has shown real flashes of quality and had some high points, he may not quite have fulfilled his true potential at the Emirates Stadium.

Lucas Torreira of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on December 12, 2018 in St Albans, England.

Torreira was regularly used out of position by Unai Emery for much of last year, and since Arteta has come in he has failed to keep his place in the Spaniard’s first choice line-up.

Torreira has started just 15 Premier League games this term, so his apparent desire to move on is perhaps understandable.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch