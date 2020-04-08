Report: £35m man eager for move away from Arsenal, agent trying to organise departure

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has started just 15 Premier League games for Mikel Arteta's side this term.

Lucas Torreira wants a move away from Arsenal, according to Calcio Mercato.

Torreira has struggled to hold down a place in Arsenal’s team this season, and his future is now in serious doubt.

It seems that the Uruguayan midfielder is now eyeing up a move back to Italy, with AC Milan and Napoli both interested.

The report suggests that Torreira’s agent, Pablo Bentancurt, is attempting to get him a move with the 24-year-old open to moving on.

In truth Torreira’s time at Arsenal has largely been a frustrating one.

While the £35 million-rated midfielder (Corriere Dello Sport) has shown real flashes of quality and had some high points, he may not quite have fulfilled his true potential at the Emirates Stadium.

Torreira was regularly used out of position by Unai Emery for much of last year, and since Arteta has come in he has failed to keep his place in the Spaniard’s first choice line-up.

Torreira has started just 15 Premier League games this term, so his apparent desire to move on is perhaps understandable.