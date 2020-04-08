Quick links

Report: 2016 signing could leave Tottenham for free, possibly rejoining former club

Jose Mourinho's Spurs are set to lose a young goalkeeper with Jonathan De Bie leaving the Premier League side for Anderlecht or KV Mechelen.

Jonathan De Bie of Tottenham Hotspur looks on prior to the Premier League 2 match between Chelsea U23 and Tottenham Hotspur U23 at EBB Stadium on August 30, 2019 in Aldershot, England.

Young goalkeeper Jonathan De Bie is heading for a Tottenham Hotspur exit with Het Nieuwsblad reporting that Vincent Kompany’s Anderlecht are keen to recruit a soon-to-be free agent.

Maybe Spurs have one goalkeeper too many.

As it stands, Hugo Lloris and Paulo Gazzaniga are fighting for a place between the sticks under Jose Mourinho, while youngsters Alfie Whiteman, Brandon Austin and the highly-rated Joshua Oluwayemi all have plenty of admirers behind the scenes.

 

And with the Karadeniz Gazete reporting that Tottenham are set to make a £24 million offer for Trabzonspor’s Turkish international Ugurcan Cakir, after seeing an initial £18 million bid rejected, there may be no room at the inn any longer for De Bie.

A commanding and confident goalkeeper who joined Tottenham in 2016 from Mechelen, De Bie is now featuring for the U23s after previously captaining the London giants at U18 level.

Jonathan De Bie of Tottenham Hotspur before the Premier League 2 match between Everton and Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park on September 23, 2018 in Liverpool, England.

But with his contract due to expire at the end of June, it seems that a parting of the ways is all-but inevitable. De Bie will turn 20 next month and he wants an opportunity to prove himself at first-team level with Anderlecht offering the Belgian shot-stopper a route back home.

Interestingly, Mechelen are set to provide competition for Vincent Kompany’s side, four years after they lose a 16-year-old De Bie to the bright lights of London.

In this post-Jadon Sancho world, young players are more determined than ever to play first-team football at the earliest possible opportunity. And it seems that De Bie feels he has outgrown life in the reserves.

Tottenham Hotspur U19s Jonathan De Bie

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

