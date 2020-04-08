Report: 20 clubs want to sign Crystal Palace player, including London rivals

Crystal Palace only handed Alexander Sorloth four Premier League starts - now he's linked with Chelsea, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and AC Milan.

Crystal Palace misfit Alexander Sorloth is now a target for 20 of the biggest clubs in Europe with FootMercato naming Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and even Premier League rivals Chelsea among his suitors.

Have The Eagles made one of the biggest transfer blunders in recent memory?

Last summer, they loaned out a seldom-seen striker, sending him to Trabzonspor for a 12 month spell. That was fair enough. The Norway international had struggled for game time in Selhurst Park and a short-term move across the continent was expected to do his confidence some good.

But, if they could turn back the clock, Crystal Palace surely would have had second thoughts about including a £6 million option-to-buy clause in Sorloth’s contract.

Trabzonspor are now all-but certain to take up such an opportunity before selling one of Europe’s most in-form strikers on for a substantial profit. They will demand £25 million for Sorloth, who has 25 goals in all competitions this season, with the likes of Real, Bayern, Chelsea, AC Milan, Monaco and Napoli expected to duke it out for his signature.

Crystal Palace, then, are powerless to prevent one of the most in-demand players on the continent leaving Selhurst Park for far less than they paid for him during the January 2018 transfer window.

And, if Sorloth scores goals for fun down the road at Chelsea, this really will rub salt into the wounds.