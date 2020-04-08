PS5 DualSense controller: Will it come in black? Fans want a traditional looking controller!

Sony loyalists are yearning for a traditional looking controller after the PS5 DualSense was revealed to be mostly white rather than completely black.

We still don't know what the PlayStation 5 console will look like, but Sony yesterday made a surprise tweet in revealing their DualSense controller. More surprising than this announcement was the shocking revelation that Sony's next-gen departure from the DualShock is almost completely white as opposed to entirely black. And, with us all hating change, it's not surprising that gamers are yearning for a more traditional looking controller.

As previously mentioned, the PS5 controller was suddenly announced yesterday with a detailed PlayStation Blog piece about all of its neat features. The DualSense certainly sounds amazing with its focus on haptic feedback to provide players with additional immersion through touch and feel, but there's no denying that its appearance is striking regardless of whether you're a fan or not.

Some have compared it to a stormtrooper while others have likened it to sneakers, but most are asking the same question Bruce Wayne asked Lucious fox about the tumbler: does it come in black?

Will Sony release a black PS5 DualSense controller?

Sony hasn't announced a PS5 DualSense controller that is black rather than mostly white.

Instead of the all-black design we've become accustomed to since the PS2, the PS5 DualSense controller is mostly white with only dark aspects such as for the triggers and thumbsticks.

Although we've only seen the next-gen controller in lavish white, it's probably a safe prediction that Sony will release multiple colour variants in the future as they've done with the DualShock 4.

With the two-toned design of the controller though, it does make you wonder even more what the console itself will look like. Judging by its accompanying DualSense buddy, there's reason to believe that the console could possibly be white and black rather than a sole colour.

When it comes to personal thoughts about the controller's design, it ultimately looks nice but the white is initially jarring thanks to how we're all accustomed to solid black.

In regard to the colour of the DualSense controller, Sony's PlayStation Blog merely says the following:

"Now, let’s talk about the colors. Traditionally our base controllers have a single color. As you can see, we went a different direction this time around, and decided on a two-toned design. Additionally, we changed the position of the light bar that will give it an extra pop. On DualShock 4, it sat on the top of the controller; now it sits at each side of the touch pad, giving it a slightly larger look and feel."

"Does it come in black?"

Gamers have shared custom redesigns of the PS5 DualSense controller as black rather than mostly white.

Lots of Sony loyalists have made it clear they would prefer an all-black controller than a two-toned one, and it's not hard to see why when gawking over some of the redesigns.

The best one by far is the solid-black controller with dabs of colour for the action buttons and PS logo.

