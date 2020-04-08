Potential QSI investment looks even more important for Leeds United

Leeds United have published their accounts.

Leeds United's latest set of financial accounts have been published and it may make for uncomfortable reading in the current climate.

BBC Sport report Leeds recorded a £21.4 million loss in 2018/19.

It certainly raises the stakes when it comes to winning promotion. It's more important than ever for the Whites.

Similar struggles from other Championship sides will only provide a crumb of comfort.

It all makes Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani's masterplan look even more essential.

Radrizzani has been planning to sell a stake in the club to investors since last year.

The Times reported how Radrizzani held talks with three interested parties, including mega-rich PSG owners QSI. He was subsequently pictured in Paris with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

The investment was said to be conditional on Leeds winning promotion, unlocking a new world of possibilities for the Whites.

It would be the answer to Leeds' financial problems, and reinforces how crucial winning promotion is for the club.

The next nine Championship games could be the difference between a financial black hole, or untold riches.