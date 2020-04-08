Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Potential QSI investment looks even more important for Leeds United

Dan Coombs
Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani in the dug out area before the game
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United have published their accounts.

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Leeds United at The Den on September 16, 2017 in London, England.

Leeds United's latest set of financial accounts have been published and it may make for uncomfortable reading in the current climate.

BBC Sport report Leeds recorded a £21.4 million loss in 2018/19.

It certainly raises the stakes when it comes to winning promotion. It's more important than ever for the Whites.

 

Similar struggles from other Championship sides will only provide a crumb of comfort.

It all makes Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani's masterplan look even more essential.

Radrizzani has been planning to sell a stake in the club to investors since last year.

The Times reported how Radrizzani held talks with three interested parties, including mega-rich PSG owners QSI. He was subsequently pictured in Paris with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Leeds United co-owner Andrea Radrizzani chats on the touchline before the game during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Wigan Athletic at Elland Road on April 19,...

The investment was said to be conditional on Leeds winning promotion, unlocking a new world of possibilities for the Whites.

It would be the answer to Leeds' financial problems, and reinforces how crucial winning promotion is for the club. 

The next nine Championship games could be the difference between a financial black hole, or untold riches.

Andrea Radrizzani, Owner of Leeds United looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Leeds United at Ashton Gate on October 21, 2017 in Bristol, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch