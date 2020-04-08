Paul Merson names Liverpool's best player this season, snubs Henderson

Sadio Mane has contributed to 23 Premier League goals for Liverpool this season.

For so long this season, Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson has been tipped as a strong Player of the Year candidate.

And you can understand why.

After all, Liverpool have a 25-point lead at the top of the Premier League table and if not for the hiatus, Henderson probably would've been confirmed as the first Reds captain in history to lead them to victory in this particular competition by now.

But Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has picked somebody else as his stand-out player of the 2019-20 campaign - and it's one of Henderson's team-mates.

Sadio Mane is a big reason as to why Jurgen Klopp's side have an unassailable lead in the top flight, scoring 14 goals and setting up nine from 26 appearances this season.

And Merson believes that the jet-heeled Senegalese winger is Player of the Year.

He told Sky Sports: "Another big-game player in this Liverpool side. He does things out of the ordinary and is one of the first names in this team.

"He is a special player who has been Liverpool's go-to man at times in the season. He's performed and got big goals in big games. He's the Player of the Year for me."

Will Mane win it? Probably not. If the season finishes eventually, and Liverpool win the title, Henderson seems guaranteed to win it.

Remember, he will have done something that Steven Gerrard never did and although he's nowhere near the Anfield icon in terms of ability, as a skipper he will get the plaudits and rightly so.