Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Our view: Tottenham Hotspur should be trying to keep hold of Jonathan De Bie

Dan Coombs
Tottenham Hotspur U19s Jonathan De Bie
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham should try to keep young talent.

Tottenham Hotspur U19s Jonathan De Bie

Anderlecht are plotting a move to try and re-sign Jonathan De Bie from Tottenham Hotspur, report Voetbal Krant.

De Bie, 19, is out of contract at the end of the season and Tottenham's plans for him remain unclear.

Letting him leave on a free transfer could be a mistake for Spurs, considering the club's need to find a long-term solution at the position.

 

Hugo Lloris is 33-years-old and Tottenham do need to find a successor.

Michel Vorm is not expected to be retained when the season is over and Paulo Gazzaniga appears to be more of a stop-gap than a long term solution.

De Bie is a Belgium youth International who has represented his country from under-15s right through to under-19s.

Jonathan De Bie of Tottenham Hotspur before the Premier League 2 match between Everton and Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park on September 23, 2018 in Liverpool, England.

At times this has meant putting his body on the line, once suffering a ruptured spleen in a youth international match against France.

Tottenham may not be able to offer him instant first team football, but they shouldn't necessarily give up on him either.

It would be in their interests to retain De Bie's registration and send him out on loan for the season next year to play competitive football, either in the Football League or abroad.

A step up in pressure could bring the best out of the youngster and Spurs owe it to themselves to try and find him a loan to assess him next season.

If he goes onto thrive back in Belgium for Anderlecht, they could go onto regret it, with the future of the position still unsolved at first team level.

George Marsh , Jonathan De Bie and Luis Binks of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League 2 match between Everton and Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park on September 23, 2018 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch