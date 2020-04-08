Our view: Tottenham Hotspur should be trying to keep hold of Jonathan De Bie

Tottenham should try to keep young talent.

Anderlecht are plotting a move to try and re-sign Jonathan De Bie from Tottenham Hotspur, report Voetbal Krant.

De Bie, 19, is out of contract at the end of the season and Tottenham's plans for him remain unclear.

Letting him leave on a free transfer could be a mistake for Spurs, considering the club's need to find a long-term solution at the position.

Hugo Lloris is 33-years-old and Tottenham do need to find a successor.

Michel Vorm is not expected to be retained when the season is over and Paulo Gazzaniga appears to be more of a stop-gap than a long term solution.

De Bie is a Belgium youth International who has represented his country from under-15s right through to under-19s.

At times this has meant putting his body on the line, once suffering a ruptured spleen in a youth international match against France.

Tottenham may not be able to offer him instant first team football, but they shouldn't necessarily give up on him either.

It would be in their interests to retain De Bie's registration and send him out on loan for the season next year to play competitive football, either in the Football League or abroad.

A step up in pressure could bring the best out of the youngster and Spurs owe it to themselves to try and find him a loan to assess him next season.

If he goes onto thrive back in Belgium for Anderlecht, they could go onto regret it, with the future of the position still unsolved at first team level.