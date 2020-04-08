'Our prodigal son', 'Unplayable': Some Celtic fans reply to tweet from Lennon's first signing

Celtic won the Scottish Premiership title at Kilmarnock eight years ago.

Celtic are being made to wait for their latest league title, but they should still claim this season's trophy despite the ongoing health crisis.

The Bhoys sit 13 points clear of Rangers, meaning they're on the verge of winning the title for a ninth year in a year, but it's unclear when football will return.

That has left fans looking to days gone by, and one Celtic account posted a video from eight years ago, when the Bhoys sealed the league with a 6-0 win at Kilmarnock.

Charlie Mulgrew bagged a first-half brace whilst Glenn Loovens and Gary Hooper also struck to put Celtic 4-0 up by the break, with Joe Ledley and another Hooper goal sealing the 6-0 victory.

Mulgrew himself took to Twitter to react to the video, marvelling at 'what a day' it was at Rugby Park, showing Celtic are still close to his heart.

The 34-year-old started at Celtic before leaving for Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2006, only to return to Parkhead in 2010 after impressing at Aberdeen.

What a day https://t.co/8l9DXbpQGq — Charlie Mulgrew (@charlie_mulgrew) April 7, 2020

Mulgrew was Neil Lennon's first signing as Celtic boss, and racked up more than 200 appearances for the club in his second spell, before moving to Blackburn in 2016.

The Scot was praised by Celtic fans on Twitter in response to his tweet, calling him 'our prodigal son' and 'underrated', adding that he was 'unplayable' against Kilmarnock having turned in a 'masterclass'.

