'No, no, no, don't you dare': Some Everton fans worried by transfer update

Jesse Lingard of Man Utd comes up against Davinson Sanchez of Spurs (L), Serge Aurier of Spurs (2L) and Moussa Sissoko of Spurs (R) during the Premier League match between Manchester...
Everton are said to be interested in snapping up Jesse Lingard from Manchester United.

Everton fans are really not keen on the idea of signing Jesse Lingard from Manchester United.

The Metro claim that Everton are interested in doing a deal for the England international, who could be available in the summer.

 

Lingard has struggled for game time at United recently, after the arrival of Bruno Fernandes in January knocked him down the pecking order.

But Everton supporters appear to feel that Lingard would not be an upgrade on their current options, and are worried that the signing would be doomed to failure. 

Lingard has failed to provide a goal or an assist for United in over a year now, with his form becoming a real concern.

A fresh start could benefit the 27-year-old, but whether he would fit in at Everton is very much up for debate.

Lingard could offer Everton an option in central midfield or as a playmaker, but it is difficult to see whose place he would take in Carlo Ancelotti’s starting line-up.

