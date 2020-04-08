'No, no, no, don't you dare': Some Everton fans worried by transfer update

Everton are said to be interested in snapping up Jesse Lingard from Manchester United.

Everton fans are really not keen on the idea of signing Jesse Lingard from Manchester United.

The Metro claim that Everton are interested in doing a deal for the England international, who could be available in the summer.

Lingard has struggled for game time at United recently, after the arrival of Bruno Fernandes in January knocked him down the pecking order.

But Everton supporters appear to feel that Lingard would not be an upgrade on their current options, and are worried that the signing would be doomed to failure.

No no no. — General (@GGenaral5) April 6, 2020

Total waste of time and money if true — Turbomeister (@ericdavies3) April 6, 2020

Has classic Everton written all over it this transfer — Phil Barry (@Noodlepig) April 6, 2020

Please no. Please do a Welbeck and go to Arsenal. — Andreas Wätt (@Wattawildworld) April 6, 2020

No no no no — Danny Randles (@dandles23) April 6, 2020

Lingard has failed to provide a goal or an assist for United in over a year now, with his form becoming a real concern.

A fresh start could benefit the 27-year-old, but whether he would fit in at Everton is very much up for debate.

Lingard could offer Everton an option in central midfield or as a playmaker, but it is difficult to see whose place he would take in Carlo Ancelotti’s starting line-up.