National Theatre: Jane Eyre cast - Madeleine Worrall, Felix Hayes and Maggie Tagney

As reported by Edinburgh Evening News, a National Theatre spokesperson has expressed in the wake of the decision to upload weekly productions to their official YouTube channel: "During this unprecedented time which has seen the closure of theatres, cinemas and schools, the National Theatre announces a new initiative National Theatre at Home providing access to content online to serve audiences in their homes. Audiences around the world can stream NT Live productions for free via YouTube, and students and teachers have access to the National Theatre Collection at home."

This week we're invited to check out Jane Eyre, directed by Sally Cookson. So, let's take a look at the cast...

National Theatre: Jane Eyre cast

As highlighted by the National Theatre Live official cast list, the performers of Jane Eyre are listed below:

Craig Edwards as Mr. Brocklehurst / Pilot / Mason

Madeleine Worrall as Jane Eyre

Laura Elphinstone as Helen Burns / Adele...

Felix Hayes as Rochester

Phil King as Musician

Benji Bower as Musician

Will Bower as Musician

Melanie Marshall as Bertha Mason

Simone Saunders as Bessie / Blanche Ingram / Diana Rivers

Maggie Tagney as Mrs. Reed / Mrs. Fairfax

Now, let's take a moment to spotlight some of them...

Madeleine Worrall as Jane Eyre

In the titular role, we have the incredible Madeleine Worrall.

Across her career, she has showcased her talents in a range of notable films, including the likes of 2016's The Legend of Tarzan (she played Kala), The Huntsman: Winter's War (Eric's Mother), Mr. Holmes (The Haunted Woman - uncredited), Bunny and the Bull (Melanie), Mari (Lauren) and Stage Beauty (Female Emilia).

However, fans of certain marmalade-loving bear may remember her as Agatha Clyde in the critically acclaimed 2014 film Paddington.

As for television, she's appeared in Endeavour (Mrs. Seymour), Doctors (Rebecca Kent) and more.

She's been no stranger to theatre since starring in Jane Eyre either and notably played Wendy in the National Theatre's 2017 production of Peter Pan.

Felix Hayes stars

Alongside Madeleine Worrall, Felix Hayes impresses as Rochester.

According to IMDb, he first appeared on screens in the hit sitcom Friday Night Dinner on Channel 4, playing a paramedic in season 3 episode 6 - titled 'The Big Day' - in 2014.

After that, he's credited for his part in Jane Eyre and later went on to appear in a TV movie called A Gert Lush Christmas (he played Kevin), an episode of Drunk History: UK (Lord Uxbridge), and similarly to Madeleine, the National Theatre's Peter Pan (Mr. Darling/ Smee / Twin Two).

He delivers an exceptional performance here.

Felix Hayes as Rochester and Madeleine Worrall as Jane Eyre in an adaptation of Charlotte Bronte's Jane Eyre directed by Sally Cookson at the National Theatre in London.

Spotlighting Maggie Tagney

Maggie Tagney turns in superb work too as Mrs. Reed / Mrs. Fairfax.

Over the years, she has appeared in the likes of Doc Martin (various), Coronation Street (various), Casualty (various) and Emmerdale (she played Nellie Dingle).

Her career actually spans back to the eighties; she played Eileen Mitchell in the TV series The Practice. Through the decades she's gained a great deal of experience, which is on full display in Jane Eyre.

The entire ensemble are phenomenal. So, if you haven't seen it, be sure to tune in on YouTube!

