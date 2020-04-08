What happened between Nate Hill and Addison Rae? Youtube vs TikTok via diss tracks!

Youtuber Nate Hill and TikToker Addison Rae are involved in some serious social media drama.

Two of the biggest social media platforms out there right now are Youtube and TikTok, with many people taking to both to create video content post it online. Many young people are now getting so many views on their content that they are able to become social media famous and make a living. But being famous online comes with its downfalls.

It seems like the two platforms might be under rivalry, as there's serious drama between Youtuber Nate Hill and TikToker Addison Rae.

Who are Nate Hill and Addison Rae?

Addison Rae, 20, is a TikTok influencer from Louisiana, USA. She joined TikTok in July 2019 and has gained 31.7 million followers on her lip-syncing and dance videos. In late 2019, she joined Chase Hudson, Charli D'Amelio and other TikTokers in the Hype House, a group of TikTok content creators who all live in a mansion in LA.

Nate Hill, 25, is a professional gamer for the FaZe Clan, a competitive gaming organisation who post their videos on Youtube. The gamer from Pennsylvania mostly posts videos playing the popular video game Fortnite and has gained over a million followers on his personal Instagram. As well as playing Fortnite competitively, he is also a model, and he can sing.

What happened between Nate and Addison?

Rumour has it Nate started getting tweets from fans saying that he should date Addison Rae, and he got really annoyed at seeing his Twitter full of these messages every day. So, he decided to make a diss track about her.

Nate uploaded a TikTok video which people are now calling a diss track saying: "There's better girls than Addison Rae." He then continues to say "all she does is scrunch her face" and "I see hotter girls every day at my local Wendy's drive through".

The video has since been deleted by Nate, but it has already gone viral all over social media.

What was the response to the video?

Addison tweeted a reply to Nate, saying that the video makes her "really sad". She then goes on to say that she "struggles with body image and insecurities in general" and thinks that videos like that "can be so hurtful".

Addison's fans then took to Twitter to express their anger at Nate, saying he had no reason to say such horrible things about Addison.

who tf is nate hill and why did he make a diss track abt addison rae pic.twitter.com/fAWjgDP3FW — zoe (@safdiie) April 6, 2020

Nate then tweeted an apology, saying that he didn't intend to hurt anyone when making of the video. Perhaps the video was supposed to be a joke, but it definitely didn't come across as one, and the things he said about Addison were really hurtful.

Made a song earlier that didn’t land well. Had no intention of hurting anyone. We’ll do better next time — Nate Hill (@NateHillTV) April 6, 2020