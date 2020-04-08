Mourinho being keen to help Ndombele is brilliant news for Tottenham

The Tottenham manager was wrong to go out but there might still be a positive.

The Mirror have claimed today that Jose Mourinho conducted a training session despite the lockdown in order to help Tanguy Ndombele improve.

The Spurs boss reportedly apologized for stepping out in a period where he clearly shouldn't have but his intentions to help a player who has struggled this season is positive news for the club and the fans.

Mourinho publicly criticized the Frenchman after the game against Burnley last month saying that Ndombele has to give more than he was at the point. (BBC)

That brought out all sorts of speculation over the Frenchman's future ahead of the summer transfer window. The Mirror claimed that Barcelona were interested in signing Ndomebele in the summer which would have been terrible for Tottenham.

Ndombele is still only 23 and is in his first season away from his home country. Players who make the move from other top European leagues, especially Ligue 1, have struggled in their debut seasons but that isn't to say that they won't come good.

The games coming to a standstill due to everything that's going on in the world right now is bad news for players like Ndombele who would've loved to impress their managers in the business end of the season.

The fact that Mourinho summoned the Frenchmen out for a training session shows just how much the Portuguese boss wants to help him come good which is fantastic news.

The Spurs manager has had a history of having problems with players and the end result is either the player or Mourinho himself leaving the club.

Mourinho going out of his way to help Ndombele should give them Frenchman huge confidence and that should show in his performances once the games restart.